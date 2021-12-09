Michigan State strikes the transfer portal again

Skip to main content
    Michigan State strikes in the transfer portal again

    The Spartans secured a second commitment through the transfer portal in as many days with former Mississippi State linebacker, Aaron Brule.
    Author:

    Mel Tucker has made it well known to the entire country that he will explore every avenue in finding the best players for his team. That was evident again earlier today, when Tucker and the Spartans secured former Mississippi State product, Aaron Brule.

    Brule joins former UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon as the second transfer to commit to the Spartans this week both of which play linebacker. Coincidently, Windmon and Brule also both grew up in Louisiana.

    Brule had a solid career with Mississippi State where he accumulated 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, and eight sacks through his redshirt junior season with the Bulldogs.

    There is some upside with Brule, at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds and can play the outside and in coverage and be steady with the Spartans. Brule turned some heads at Mississippi State and was mentioned as one of if not the best defensive players on that side of the ball for the Bulldogs.

    Of note, Brule was originally recruited to Mississippi State by Coach Dan Mullen and he played foe three different coaching staffs while in Starkville. With the move to Michigan State, this will be the fourth defensive system Brule has been in, in his fifth year of college.

    When Brule arrived at Mississippi State in 2018, he arrived as a safety prospect and a three star and the 465th best player in his class. He was also ranked the 32nd best safety and the 17th best player in the state of Louisiana. 

    Brule made his commitment to the Spartans just a day after his unofficial visit on Wednesday locking up the third commitment through the portal this offseason for the Spartans.

    Michigan State will still remain active in the transfer portal after this where they will look to add 3-5 more players according to Mel Tucker.

