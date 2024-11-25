Michigan State Will Have Some Heavy Offseason Recruiting to Do
Michigan State football finds itself at a critical juncture nearing the end of a challenging 2024 season.
The Spartans, long accustomed to being a force in the Big Ten and competing for major bowl games, are now in a period of transition under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith. While Smith brings optimism and a fresh approach to the program, one thing is clear: the Spartans will need significant work on the recruiting trail this offseason to fill glaring holes and improve key positions in order to return to prominence.
The expectation at Michigan State has always been higher than just bowl appearances; fans and alumni want to contend for Big Ten titles and make a deep run in the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this past season revealed several weaknesses, from inconsistent quarterback play to defensive lapses and a lack of depth in certain positions. To meet the high expectations, Smith will need to address these deficiencies quickly and effectively.
The linebacker position, in particular, stands out as an area of concern. While Michigan State has had flashes of potential at linebacker, the inconsistency and lack of elite play at this critical position has held the team back. Smith will need to bring in a dynamic linebacker — whether through recruiting or the transfer portal—to stabilize the offense and provide the leadership needed to take the Spartans to the next level.
Another key focus for Smith should be the offensive and defensive lines. The Spartans' ability to compete at the highest level has often been defined by the strength of their trenches, but in recent seasons, both units have shown vulnerabilities. To re-establish Michigan State as a Big Ten contender, Smith will need to bring in high-caliber recruits who can provide immediate impact on the line of scrimmage.
In addition to the lines, Michigan State must focus on adding talent at the skill positions, especially at running back and wide receiver. The Spartans have had some standout playmakers, but they need more depth and explosiveness to match the speed and athleticism of top-tier Big Ten teams.
The offseason ahead will be pivotal for Smith. With a keen eye for talent and an aggressive recruiting strategy, he will need to identify and secure players who can step in and make an immediate impact. If he can successfully fill these gaps and develop the right depth, Michigan State could return to competing for conference titles and national relevance. Simply qualifying for bowl games each year is no longer enough for a program with the history and aspirations of Michigan State football.
The pressure is on Smith to make the necessary moves and set the foundation for sustained success.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.