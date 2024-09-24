MSU Basketball Takes Rare Hit During Promising Week of Recruiting
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are looking for their first commitment of the 2025 class. The recruiting cycle for basketball is reaching its climax, and things are heating up. The Spartans are interested in several blue-chip prospects
One prospect they were high on was Indiana native forward Trent Sisley, an elite four-star who brought scoring, rebounding, and defense to the forefront. The 6-foot-7 forward was dominant at Heritage Hills, transferring to the prestigious Montverde Academy this summer.
247Sports' Adam Finkelstein evaluated Sisley, and heaped praise on the immense potential.
"Sisley is a versatile forward with a well-rounded two-way game," Finkelstein wrote. "He's a combo forward of sorts, capable of playing and defending multiple positions. He has adequate size to play the four, deceptively long arms, and a bit of underrated athleticism to give him some bounce at the rim. He's physical and tough enough to battle bigger guys inside and on the glass. While Sisley doesn't possess elite lateral quickness, he has good defensive instincts and really works to guard the perimeter. Sisley's shooting has long been considered one of his best attributes (43 percent 3pt in 3SSB). He doesn't have a prototypically pure release -- it's a little low and short-armed on the follow-through. He is progressing from an efficient spot-up shooter in selective attempts, to someone who is now proving capable of making tough threes. ... He's capable of taking mismatches into the post, has a sense for cutting off-ball, and is a willing ball-mover.
"Overall, Sisley may not have the glaring upside of some other top prospects, but he's a versatile, competitive, and productive two-way contributor who impacts winning, and projects likely to do the same thing at the next level."
On Monday, Sisley announced his commitment to Spartans Big Ten rival Indiana. It marks a loss for Izzo, who has recruited the state's 2025 class hard during this cycle. Michigan State was among Sisley's top teams.
The Spartans also lost out on five-star Indiana prospect Braylon Mullins, a player who has fast become the biggest riser (and story) of this class. Michigan State did not make Mullins' most recent top teams list.
The Spartans are, however, in contention for elite Indiana five-star Jalen Haralson, the No. 14-ranked player in the 2025 class per 247Sports. Haralson visited Michigan State and preceded to cancel two future official visits while moving up his Purdue visit and commitment timetable.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
