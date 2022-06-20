Spartans in the 'Top Five' for four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green

Cy Woods (Cypress Tex.) 2023 defensive lineman Terrance Green recently narrowed his list of schools down to five and included Michigan State.

Green has 29 offers in total from several different power five conferences. He recently made a visit to East Lansing on June 10th and was "blown away" by the visit. Michigan State just offered Green a few months ago in April but since have made up ground in the recruitment putting them in a good spot as his recruitment winds down.

The other four schools in Green's top five are Texas, Oregon, Florida and Miami (Fla.). Green has one more official visit set in Oregon this coming weekend (June 24).

Michigan State has been hot on the recruiting trail as of late picking up several commitments in the month of June moving them up to 11th in the 247sports.com composite team rankings.

Although the Spartans have made several moves in the 2023 class, they only have one defensive line commitment in Pleasant Valley (Bettendorf IA.) four-star Andrew Depaepe.

Head Coach Mel Tucker and the rest of the Spartans coaching staff have recruited the state of Texas harder than any state in the country so far. The Spartans have four commitments from the state of Texas, Green would be the fifth.

Green is ranked as the 289th player in the class of 2023, as well as the 40th ranked defensive lineman and the 51st ranked player in the state of Texas. As of right now, there is no timetable on a commitment date for Green.