    • November 5, 2021
    Spartans Receive Commitment From 2022 Three-Star Defensive End James Schott

    Michigan State and Coach Ron Burton added another piece for the 2022 class.
    The Spartans are already beginning to reap the awards from a mega recruiting weekend last weekend where the Spartans hosted nearly 40 recruits.

    One of those visitors was Center Grove High School (Greenwood, Ind.) 2022 defensive end, James Schott who committed to the Spartans this afternoon.

    Schott is a three-star prospect in the 247sports composite rankings and had eight other offers, which were mostly in the MAC. Schott was previously committed to Miami (OH.) before flipping to the Spartans.

    If you watch his junior film, you will quickly see that Schott is one of the most underrated prospects in the midwest and was an excellent find by defensive line coach, Ron Burton.

    With the addition of Schott to the 2022 class for Michigan State the Spartans are now 17th in the country in the composite rankings, passing rival Michigan that now sits at 18th.

