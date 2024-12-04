WATCH: Michigan State's Jonathan Smith Speaks on National Signing Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It's been quite the day for Michigan State football recruiting.
The Spartans signed 18 class of 2025 prospects on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the Spartans' 2025 class.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "OK, always an exciting day, kind of a finish line of a lot of work, and [I'm] really pleased at kind of where we landed today. It's one piece of the puzzle of putting your roster together, but it's really an important one, no doubt. Because you can, you can build your team throughout the year now, but obviously, signing day, in regards to high school, it's an important part. Couple things just overall about this class that we like a lot. Heavy dose on kind of this inside-out approach, right? Seven from the state of Michigan, two from Ohio, one from Illinois, others outside of that region, across the country, from California all the way over to Maryland. I think there's a recurring theme: these guys are coming from quality programs. A lot of winners in this class, thinking about state championships, that played in the state championship game, swhould play in this weekend in the state championshp. I think there's value with that. Guys that have spent their experience in high school at a program that values doing things right and winning at a high level."
Smith said 11 of Spartans' class of 2025 members will be early enrollees.
