Why MSU LB Target Wiggins is So Critical
The 2026 recruiting cycle will see Michigan State get more aggressive in targeting the best available prospects. The state of Ohio will also be tied to the Spartans heavily, and perhaps no prospect is more intriguing that Coatesville's 2026 three-star linebacker/edge rusher Terry Wiggins.
Wiggins has a uber-athletic, explosive 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi (also linebackers coach) likes his linebackers to have size and athleticism. He wants his backers to be comfortable in coverage. In the same vein, Rossi utilizes a standup rush end position that is ran by position coach Chad Wilt.
Wiggins can play both, and 247Sports' Ed O'Brien explained why.
"He is a versatile and impactful defender," O'Brien wrote. "On film, Wiggins showcases impressive football IQ and instincts, with the ability to quickly diagnose plays and react decisively. Whether defending against the run or the pass, Wiggins consistently demonstrates the closing speed and the ability to cover significant ground, making tackles in open space and limiting opposing offenses' big-play potential.
"Wiggins thrives as both an edge rusher and a stand-up linebacker in space. He's effective in various roles, whether blitzing off the edge, setting the edge in run defense, or dropping into zone coverage. Wiggins' tackling technique is fundamentally sound, with consistent wrapping up and bringing down ball carriers, even in open-field situations. He also plays with notable physicality, often delivering impactful hits that result in forced fumbles and broken-up passes.
"Wiggins' run defense is disciplined. He maintains outside containment, forcing runners back inside to disrupt plays. In pass defense, Wiggins excels in zone coverage, reacting well to routes such as hitches and bubble screens while showing potential to improve further as a pass defender. His ability to create turnovers and negative plays, whether through sack strips or forced fumbles, makes him a valuable defensive disruptor."
That being said, there was one critique that O'Brien noted, and it will especially be crucial for any future at rush end: his weight.
"However, at 205 pounds, Wiggins will need to add muscle and strength to handle the increased physicality of the collegiate level, particularly when engaging larger blockers or more powerful runners," he wrote. "Overall, Terry Wiggins projects as a strong-side linebacker or hybrid edge player at the next level. His athleticism, instincts, and ability to disrupt both the run and pass game make him a prospect to watch in the upcoming months. Wiggins' recruitment should keep heating up."
Wiggins is in attendance for Junior Day. Michigan State should consider throwing everything at him.
