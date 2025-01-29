Bret Bielema Takes Shot at MSU Rival Michigan, Harbaugh Over Sign-Stealing
Michigan State and Michigan both lost to the Illinois Illini this season in differing fashion. For the Wolverines, it is continuing off the field into the offseason.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema decided to take a shot at Michigan and former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh for his role in the alleged sign-stealing scandal. An old video of Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers was posted by Justin Spiro of "The Spiro Avenue Show," with the coach saying, "You always want to be above approach. Especially when you’re good because you don’t want people coming back and saying ‘Oh they’re winning because they’re cheating.’ We want to be above the approach in everything, play by the rules. If you cheat to win then you’ve already lost.”
Bielema took exception to what Harbaugh said, for obvious reasons, posting "Really…. Why did you leave? Was looking forward to playing but understand why you ran to the NFL."
Of course, Bielema is referring to Harbaugh's departure from Michigan soon after leading it to a national championship, becoming head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Spiro posted another old clip from Harbaugh in which the coach spoke about truth.
"Be honest,” Harbaugh said. “Tell the truth. If I want them to tell the truth then I have to tell the truth all the time when you’re in a leadership position. Judge Judy, I got 90 episodes of Judge Judy tivoed on my TV and that’s what I watch. One thing about her courtroom is — if you lie in Judge Judy’s courtroom, it’s over.”
To that, Bielema responded with emojis:
On Tuesday, the sign-stealing scandal resurfaced when Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported on Michigan fighting the allegations.
"In its response to the association sent earlier this month, the university refutes many of the alleged rules violations and accuses the NCAA of 'grossly overreaching' and 'wildly overcharging' the program without credible evidence that other staff members knew of Stalions’ illegal in-person scouting system," Dellenger wrote. "In the 137-page document — a portion of which Yahoo Sports obtained — Michigan makes clear that it will not enter into a negotiated resolution with the NCAA over the alleged wrongdoing, vigorously defending its former head coach, current head coach, several staff members and even Stalions, the low-level assistant who orchestrated one of the most elaborate sign-stealing systems in college football history on the way to the school winning the 2023 national championship. The school purports that the sign-stealing system offered 'minimal relevance to competition,' was not credibly proven by NCAA investigators and should be treated as a minor violation."
