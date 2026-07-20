Why MSU's Starting Lineup Is Shaken by Ethan Taylor

The Spartans are looking for a national title this year, which means, among other things, that coach Tom Izzo needs to get his starting five correctly from the get-go so that they are a well-oiled machine come March Madness.

This would be easier if the team had five clear best fits for the positions. However, the Spartans have so many good players that they have multiple starting fives that could work , which is a good issue to have.

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When things get interesting is when a freshman can make the starting five, and this year, the lowest-ranked of the recruiting class, Julius Avent, is pretty close to the top despite the statistics, and one of the highest-rated additions, Ethan Taylor, could both have chances to play meaningful minutes. The latter shakes things up a lot simply by being in East Lansing.

Why Ethan Taylor Shakes Everything Up

Team LAFCU and Michigan State's Ethan Taylor scores against Team Tri-Star during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Spartans need replacements for their two big men, Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper. Anton Bonke transferred to MSU and is widely expected to be the starting center, but Taylor also looks to be a great replacement.

The thing is, Tom Izzo almost never lets freshmen start; the last one was five years ago with Max Christie.

Michigan State’s Ethan Taylor sings autographs and takes pictures with fans during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The spacing advantages for the Spartans would be immense if Taylor starts the season right away on the court and can play with Bonke the entire year, playing full-time. March would look way better for the Spartans.

How It Would Help Others

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) shoots a 3-pointer against UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the third-most likely starting five that features both Bonke and Taylor, the three-point line opens up very well, allowing Jeremy Fears Jr. to spread the ball out to the likes of Kur Teng and Coen Carr.

The former would be able to knock down the looks given to him, while Fears Jr. could hit a good amount himself, and the latter would be able to storm down the crowded paint while attention is on Bonke and Taylor to either get a big dunk or kick the ball back out for an open look.

Michigan State basketball players Coen Carr, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr., right, have a laugh talking about their coach Tom Izzo during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This starting five with Bonke, Taylor, Teng, Fears Jr., and Carr has the most potential of any realistic options, but it also carries the greatest reward if Taylor can work out as a viable piece, which he seems to be.

If Kohler can gain another year of eligibility , this starting five might swap Teng for Kohler, but it still gives Teng many valuable minutes.