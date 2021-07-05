Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LII: Football

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

In 2019, five starters along the offensive line were back (113 career starts); however, the Spartans experienced numerous injuries, leaving Jordan Reid as the only lineman to start all 13 contests for a second straight year.

Despite rotating eleven different offensive linemen, Michigan State surrendered just 18 sacks. Last season, Reid opted out due to COVID-19, but 125 career starts were back, including Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain (combined for nine starts as true freshmen).

Even so, the Spartans were hurt by the injury bug again; graduate senior Matt Allen was out for the year following MSU's opener, and three-year letterwinner Luke Campbell did not see game action (injury).

This offseason, coach Mel Tucker added Arkansas State transfer Jarrett Horst and features eight players with starting experience along the offensive line.

