Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LVI: Basketball

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State basketball.

Everyone wants to know when Tom Izzo will retire, yet, if you listen to what he's said in the past few months, fans and media alike won't see it coming.

But it begs the question, what is Izzo planning to do after retiring? Will he become MSU's next athletic director? Is he even interested in the position?

Only time will tell, but Grenier believes he'd make a tremendous administrator once he stops coaching basketball.

However, the longtime Spartan won't hang it up for at least a few years and is intent on claiming a second national championship.

Following the loss of four players to the transfer portal, Michigan State welcomed its 2021 recruiting class and Tyson Walker, a transfer from Northeastern.

