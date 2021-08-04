Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LVIII: Football

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State football.

Heading into his second season at MSU, coach Mel Tucker reshaped the entire roster, but especially at the linebacker position, which was overhauled using the transfer portal.

The Spartans lost six linebackers and countered that by adding Ben VanSumeren (Michigan), Itayvion Brown (Minnesota), Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee), and Samih Beydoun (Army). In addition, Michigan State also signed a pair of 2021 prospects in Carson Casteel and Ma'a Gaoteote.

Those newcomers are set to ramp up the competition in fall camp, with Noah Harvey and Chase Kline the only returning linebackers who have played defense for the Spartans.

Crouch, a former top-70 overall recruit, and VanSumeren should immediately compete for snaps alongside Kline and Harvey.

Michigan State is scheduled to kickoff its season at Northwestern on September 3.

