Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLI

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State football.

MSU takes the field on Saturday, April 24, for its first spring game under head coach Mel Tucker.

Spartan fans will also see their team compete in person for the first time since Mark Dantonio retired.

However, Carpenter Sr. and Grenier are here to point out a few things people should keep an eye on, including the offensive line, the tight ends, and special teams, which is an area Tucker says needs additional depth.

"We need more guys that can get out and run and hit and make plays in space and play physical and impact the game and control field position and things like that. All of our guys are involved in special teams, involved in the drill work," Tucker told reporters in a videoconference. "It's very important; we dedicate a lot of meeting time to it, we dedicate a lot of practice time to it, and we expect our guys to give great effort on special teams."

