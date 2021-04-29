Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

In today's version, Grenier is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State basketball.

The longtime contributor is surprised four players entered the transfer portal in Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier, and Foster Loyer.

Before this offseason, MSU had gone five years without a recruited player on scholarship leaving the program.

However, it provides the Spartans with some roster flexibility in late April.

So, what will coach Tom Izzo do with the two open spots?

More than likely, Michigan State rolls them over into next season; it's not the most exciting option, but in today's world of college basketball, flexibility is vital.

Transfers are filling up the portal, and prospects are deciding to reclassify and come to school early. MSU doesn't want a player to become available potentially and not have a spot for him, especially if Emoni Bates officially comes to East Lansing.

Plus, no additions need to be made. The Spartans don't have any glaring position needs right now, particularly since Tyson Walker joined the program.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1