Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLIII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, Grenier is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State football.

After 80-years, MSU's NFL Draft streak is officially over.

Entering Thursday night, Michigan State trailed only Michigan and USC (both 82 years). However, not a single team took a chance on three Spartan prospects.

Although, once the draft ended, Brown signed with Pittsburgh, and Jones became the newest member of the Tennessee Titans.

Brown, a three-year letterwinner, played in 26 games with 12 starts, seven interceptions, nine pass break-ups, 54 tackles, and two sacks.

Jones, a 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive tackle, finished his MSU career with 78 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, three sacks, three pass break-ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In this week's version, Carpenter Sr. and Grenier recap MSU's draft night and much more:

Michigan State's 80-year NFL Draft streak is over

Mark Dantonio's legacy

Can Mel Tucker rebuild the Spartans?

MSU's social media presence

How Tucker chooses to connect with recruits

