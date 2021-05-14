Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLIV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State basketball.

The Spartans ended the 2020-21 season tied for eighth place; the lowest a Tom Izzo led team ever finished in the Big Ten.

Under Izzo, MSU finished in seventh place twice but hadn't dipped below that threshold.

Last season was also the first time Michigan State finished with a losing record in league play during the Izzo era.

But it didn't stop there.

For the first time in over two decades, the Spartans didn't qualify for the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament, eventually losing to ULCA (First Four).

In this week's version, Carpenter Sr. and Grenier discuss MSU's offseason and much more:

The Spartan recruiting trail

The loss of Emoni Bates

The loss of multiple players, including Thomas Kithier, who was thought of as a major 'glue guy.'

Where do they go next?

