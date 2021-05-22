Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLV

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring longtime contributor Chuck Grenier.

Today, Grenier is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State football.

Mel Tucker is entering his second season as the Spartans head coach with loads of roster attrition.

Since losing to Penn State, MSU has lost 27 players to the transfer portal but gained 18 new athletes (15 on scholarship), including former top prospects in cornerback Ronald Williams (Alabama), linebacker Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee), wide receiver Maliq Carr (Purdue), running back Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest), and many others.

In this week's version, Carpenter Sr. and Grenier discuss the future of Michigan State's football program and much more:

Is Mel Tucker a long-term solution for the Spartans?

How will Michigan State finish in year two?

Will a traditional offseason benefit Tucker and his staff?

An evaluation of MSU's spring practice

Michigan State's recruiting pipelines and strategies

Grenier compares and contrasts Tucker's recruiting style with Mark Dantonio.

