Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXIX

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, MI – Spartan Nation is back with another Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast episode featuring a legendary high school football and basketball coach, Chuck Grenier.

Today, he and publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discuss what's next for Michigan State athletics.

Following decisions made by the NCAA, March Madness will exclusively be held in Indiana.

However, multiple postponements within the sport have caused some rumors to float around.

Here is the thought process; as a conference, the Big Ten would go to Indiana early to play the league tournament and any postponed games.

Either way, Grenier doesn't believe it would work, especially with the pandemic. Too many games are being canceled/postponed, and at some point, there's not enough time to play them all before the NCAA Tournament begins.

Next up is football!

How is Mel Tucker doing in recruiting?

The longtime contributor is impressed but expresses the need for depth at certain positions.

Plus, who will be the starting quarterback? Much like last year, MSU enters the 2021 season with a competition between Payton Thorne and grad transfer Anthony Russo.

