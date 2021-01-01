Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, MI – Hey Spartan Nation! We're back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and the Ugly!

Today, we are joined by a legendary coach in the state of Michigan, Chuck Grenier, to discuss where Spartan Hoops goes from here.

Nothing seems to be clicking for MSU basketball; the significant losses of Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. may be too big of holes to fill.

Right now, Michigan State doesn't have a presence down low, a defensive leader, or a floor general who can be in the right places at the right times while getting others involved.

Joey Hauser has been a bright spot for MSU, but outside of him, Grenier says it's hard to find anyone else managing to stay consistent.

He questions whether Aaron Henry feels the pressure of being relied on and if Marcus Bingham Jr. cares his minutes were given to freshman Mady Sissoko.

One thing is certain; Tom Izzo needs to shrink his rotations.

A shortened non-conference schedule, limited practice time, and a pandemic are all obvious obstacles Michigan State has had to overcome, but right now, finding a unit that meshes well together is critical.

