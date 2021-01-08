Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXVI

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, MI – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring legendary high school basketball and football coach Chuck Grenier.

Following an 0-3 start in Big Ten play, Michigan State has turned it around, winning their previous two contests against Nebraska and Rutgers.

The Spartan coaching veteran, Tom Izzo, made a lineup change that seems to be holding up for MSU.

Rocket Watts is officially back where he is comfortable, playing shooting guard, and freshman A.J. Hoggard looks to be the starting point guard moving forward.

Michigan State played phenomenal defense vs. the Scarlet Knights; granted, they shot low percentages, but many of those misses were because of the Spartans.

Yet turnovers and unforced errors continued to plague MSU, especially in the first half (14).

Grenier is enjoying the changes Izzo made recently and didn't see much wrong with Michigan State; however, he believes the Spartans will benefit from better perimeter defense.

And recruiting.

MSU has struggled to find its big man, and the longtime contributor thinks it can be avoided by convincing a highly talented student-athlete to attend Michigan State.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1