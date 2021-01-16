Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXVII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, MI – Hello everybody!

Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier, a legendary high school basketball and football coach.

Michigan State basketball is coming off a hard-fought loss to Purdue, but due to COVID-19 issues within the Spartan program, the same questions remain.

Earlier this week, MSU head coach Tom Izzo revealed freshman forward Mady Sissoko and sophomore Steven Izzo tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wednesday afternoon, another individual's results came back positive, resulting in the postponement of not one but two games against Iowa and Indiana.

Regardless, Grenier believes Michigan State's NCAA Tournament streak is in jeopardy considering the issues currently plaguing the Spartans.

However, he's excited about the football team and Mel Tucker.

Since Nov. 16, fifteen players have entered the transfer portal, but it's nothing to worry about.

The coaching veteran addressed roster turnover multiple times throughout the season and expected it.

In return, Tucker utilized the portal himself, calling it a 'viable market' for schools to improve their teams.

