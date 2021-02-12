Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXX

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – We are back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier, a legendary high school basketball and football coach.

Today, he and Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discuss what's next for Michigan State athletics.

MSU basketball had three players in double-figures Tuesday night, led by junior captain Aaron Henry (20-points) as the Spartans took Penn State down to the wire, winning 60-58.

"I'm a little disappointed, we had that 8-10 point lead, and I thought we made some plays that weren't very good," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "They made a couple good plays; that's a very good basketball team."

Grenier is delighted to see Marcus Bingham Jr. beginning to take on a larger role, especially because Michigan State lacks a low post presence this season.

The 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward led the Spartans on the glass with a season-high nine boards, topping his previous best of seven vs. Notre Dame.

It was also Bingham's 17th career game with at least five rebounds.

"Marcus played better, he played within himself … I thought he was a difference in this game ... he did a lot of good things," said Izzo. "Just a step, but it's a big step."

