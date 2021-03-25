Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXVI

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

The longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to reflect on MSU's basketball season.

A flawed Michigan State team wasn't able to fully put it together this year, and as a result, Tom Izzo's Spartans are at home.

But what are the takeaways? And where does MSU go next?

When Aaron Henry decided to return for the 2020-21 season, fans weren't sure what to expect.

Yet, the junior forward turned into the star Michigan State needed, especially down the stretch.

He was the best player by far, and when the Spartans needed a nearly impossible run through the best the conference had to offer, Henry stepped up.

There's a good chance he's played his final game in East Lansing, and if that's the case, he deserves to be held in high regard.

Not many players can lead the team in points, assists, rebounds, and steals while finishing three blocks behind Marcus Bingham Jr.

Even so, MSU is likely looking to the future in its attempt to add some guys through the transfer portal.

