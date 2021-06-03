How many games will Michigan State Win in 2021?

Spartan Nation discusses how many games Michigan State football will win in 2021, according to BetOnline.

East Lansing, Mich. – In Mel Tucker's first season at Michigan State, he took down two ranked opponents in Michigan and Northwestern, though the Spartans finished 2-5 overall.

Recently, BetOnline announced its 2021 regular season win totals for multiple college football programs, including MSU, with an over/under set at four wins.

The Spartans are near the bottom in the Big Ten, alongside Rutgers, who also has an over/under featuring four wins and just above Illinois (3).

Ohio State led the way with 11 predicted victories, followed up by Wisconsin (9.5), Penn State (9), Michigan (8), and Indiana (8).

2021 Big Ten Conference Over/Under Provided by BetOnline

Ohio State: 11 Wisconsin: 9.5 Penn State: 9 Indiana: 8 Michigan: 8 Iowa: 7.5 Minnesota: 7 Northwestern: 6.5 Nebraska: 6 Maryland: 5.5 Purdue: 5 Michigan State: 4 Rutgers: 4 Illinois: 3

2021 Michigan State Football Schedule

Sept. 3: at Northwestern (9 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 11: Youngstown State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Sept. 18: at Miami (12 p.m. ABC/ESPN)

Sept. 25: NEBRASKA

Oct. 2: Western Kentucky (Homecoming, 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 9: at Rutgers (12 p.m.)

Oct. 16: at Indiana (12 p.m.)

Oct. 23: Bye

Oct. 30: Michigan

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: Maryland

Nov. 20: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: Penn State

