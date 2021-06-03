Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

How many games will Michigan State Win in 2021?

Spartan Nation discusses how many games Michigan State football will win in 2021, according to BetOnline.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – In Mel Tucker's first season at Michigan State, he took down two ranked opponents in Michigan and Northwestern, though the Spartans finished 2-5 overall.

Recently, BetOnline announced its 2021 regular season win totals for multiple college football programs, including MSU, with an over/under set at four wins.

The Spartans are near the bottom in the Big Ten, alongside Rutgers, who also has an over/under featuring four wins and just above Illinois (3).

Ohio State led the way with 11 predicted victories, followed up by Wisconsin (9.5), Penn State (9), Michigan (8), and Indiana (8).

2021 Big Ten Conference Over/Under Provided by BetOnline

  1. Ohio State: 11
  2. Wisconsin: 9.5
  3. Penn State: 9
  4. Indiana: 8
  5. Michigan: 8
  6. Iowa: 7.5
  7. Minnesota: 7
  8. Northwestern: 6.5
  9. Nebraska: 6
  10. Maryland: 5.5
  11. Purdue: 5
  12. Michigan State: 4
  13. Rutgers: 4
  14. Illinois: 3

2021 Michigan State Football Schedule

  • Sept. 3: at Northwestern (9 p.m., ESPN)
  • Sept. 11: Youngstown State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)
  • Sept. 18: at Miami (12 p.m. ABC/ESPN)
  • Sept. 25: NEBRASKA
  • Oct. 2: Western Kentucky (Homecoming, 7:30 p.m.)
  • Oct. 9: at Rutgers (12 p.m.)
  • Oct. 16: at Indiana (12 p.m.)
  • Oct. 23: Bye
  • Oct. 30: Michigan
  • Nov. 6: at Purdue
  • Nov. 13: Maryland
  • Nov. 20: at Ohio State
  • Nov. 27: Penn State

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_13467933_168390101_lowres
The War Room

How many games will Michigan State Win in 2021?

Michigan State Basketball (PHOTO: Duffy Carpenter)
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball No. 24 in Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings

USATSI_15272044_168390101_lowres
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLV: Football

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Four former Spartans on '22 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

USATSI_12258811_168390101_lowres
Basketball

2022 4-star PG Trejuan Holloman Locks in Official Visit to Michigan State

MSU Football
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLVII: Football

USATSI_15108110_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football: 3-star DE Curlee Thomas Sets Official Visit

USATSI_15272060_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Reportedly Lands Wisconsin's Saeed Khalif as Player Personnel Director