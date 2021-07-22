Spartan Nation Mailbag: Is Tom Izzo the Greatest Coach in Michigan State History?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Basketball Questions and email.

Hondo, in my opinion, Tom Izzo is the greatest coach in Michigan State history.

Do you agree? If not, who else? Thank you for the mailbag articles. N. Walters

I think he is among them.

I would put Duffy Daugherty as the best, but Tom is number two. Not only did Duffy win multiple titles (albeit easier than basketball today), he broke the color barrier and changed our nation.

Hondo, I thought with Coach K retiring that our recruiting would go through the roof. What is going on? Vince M.

First, Coach K is still there, and his presence alone impacts young men.

Secondly, I do not think Tom Izzo or Michigan State are suffering. Both are doing well.

Hondo, I liked Michigan when they weren't a threat, like under Beilein.

Juwan Howard is the real deal. Do you think Tom Izzo would walk away if Howard starts pulling away? L. Durban

First, the rumors of Tom Izzo's demise are highly overrated. Second, John Beilein is a great coach and a good man.

I do not think he was a slouch or that Michigan wasn't a threat under him.

Juwan has done an excellent job, but Tom Izzo will walk away when he wants, not when he feels threatened. Trust me on that.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article?

Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1