Spartan Nation Mailbag: NIL Rules, Mel Tucker, & Michigan State Football

Hondo, what is the mood in the Michigan State athletic department? I am hearing from friends I have that work in there that it is not good. Any ideas what they would do if they made a change? (Name withheld)

I have heard from several people that there is some discontent. If they made a move, I believe that they would make Alan Haller the Athletic Director.

Hondo, what do you think of the new NIL rules? Pete S.

I think they are great.

I have never understood why players couldn't capitalize off of their name, image, and likeness. It is a no-brainer.

Hondo, would you ever buy a product a college player pimped out? Zach B.

Precisely because of a player? I can't imagine. But, back in the day, I got a lot of Converse because of one Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Hondo, do you still think a post-season game for the Spartans is a good season? Even with what Mel Tucker is making? Chris Greer

Yes, that would be a great year. Mel Tucker's program was in bad shape when he took over; this is not an easy fix. But a bowl game would be amazing.

