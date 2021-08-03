Spartan Nation Mailbag: Tom Izzo, Aaron Henry, and MSU Basketball

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Hondo, I was thinking about who would succeed Tom Izzo as the Michigan State head coach. What about Maurice Joseph. He was a big-time recruit and is now a head coach in college? Thank you for all you do. Tracy Stanton

I am still friends with MOJO to this day; He is a fantastic human being and a super coach. He is undoubtedly a name to keep an eye on.

Hondo, do you think now that draft night worked out for Aaron Henry like he did, he regrets his decision? I think it was real stupid. J. Price

Stupid? The young man has done everything that Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartan basketball program have asked? Stupid?

He has done nothing wrong legally and went to class and led by example. If you want to question whether or not he made the right decision, I am okay with that.

But I know Aaron and his family well. The moment you call his personal choice stupid, you lose credibility. While directed at Aaron, your comment would be best served at the man you look at in the mirror. How about a simple "Thank you, Aaron," and move on.

