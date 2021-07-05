Spartan Nation Mailbag: Who will replace Michigan State's Tom Izzo?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Basketball Questions and email.

Hondo, what were you thinking about the Coach K retirement? How about how it impacts Tom Izzo? Sue P.

I thought it was typical Coach K. Look at me; I'm leaving, I mean it, look at me. Tom said it best when he was asked. He said when I leave, I am just going. It is why people love Tom Izzo.

Hondo, with the loss of Coach K, do you think MSU will pick Tom Izzo's successor from the current staff? Aaron A.

It depends on who makes the decision; if it is Tom Izzo and Tom Izzo alone, no, I do not. However, if the University bureaucrats do, there is a good chance.

Hondo, when Tom Izzo leaves, what is the key to keeping the standard? Sean Young

Not allowing any Michigan State bureaucrats or players make the picks. MSU needs to announce that Tom Izzo and Tom Izzo only will make the call.

Hondo, is the loss of Dane Fife one that is insurmountable? It seems to me that he was the next Spartan coach, and now he is in Indiana. Rodney M.

The loss of no one is insurmountable. Dane was not the next coach at Michigan State. He was not going to get the job.

