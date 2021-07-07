State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode L: Basketball

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss future prospects for MSU basketball.

Emoni Bates is no longer considered the No. 1 ranked basketball player in the 2022 recruiting class.

Three months ago, that development would have been relevant to MSU fans, but Bates backed out of his pledge in April. The decision came two months after Enoch Boakye, a five-star center, also decommitted from Michigan State, leaving a promising class void of even a single commitment.

In response, coach Tom Izzo is pursuing multiple players including, five-star power forward Kijani Wright, five-star center Jalen Washington, four-star power forward Isaac Traudt, three-star point guard Tre Holloman, four-star small forward Ty Rodgers, and four-star power forward Tarris Reed.

Jaden Schutt, a four-star shooting guard from Illinois, has also been linked to Michigan State for quite some time. He has relationships with assistant coach Doug Wojcik and freshman Max Christie from his time with the Illinois Wolves.

