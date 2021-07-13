State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode LI: Football

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss the MSU cornerbacks.

Last season, Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton implemented a 4-2-5 scheme and were clearly missing some key components as Michigan State surrendered 35.1 points per game (most in school history).

The two most prominent question marks on defense remain the Spartan's secondary and their linebacker core. Both positions needed to be reshaped quickly, so Tucker brought in Charles Brantley and Antoine Booth via the 2021 recruiting class and then added Chester Kimbrough (Florida), Khary Crump (Arizona), Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville), and Ronald Williams (Alabama) through the transfer portal.

Redshirt junior Kalon Gervin's starting spot is secure, but the other is there for the taking. Williams is a former five-star prospect and Crimson Tide corner, making him an easy favorite. However, Kimbrough, another former top recruit, wasn't able to break through a talented room in Florida and is looking for his chance in East Lansing.

