State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode LIII: Basketball

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

The Big Ten has been incredibly competitive the last few seasons, and while that hasn't translated to a National Championship, the league is shaping up to be a physical and mental grind in 2021.

However, following three straight conference titles, the Spartans fell off in 2020, finishing 9-11 in the Big Ten and losing the First Four.

Now that the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is expired, Big Ten Network Analyst Andy Katz released his summer power rankings, placing MSU at No. 6.

The longtime reporter called it a "wait-and-see attitude" for Michigan State, which is entirely understandable. Coach Tom Izzo brought in Tyson Walker, a transfer point guard from Northeastern, and added three talented freshmen. But MSU also lost four players to the portal, including former four-star combo guard Rocket Watts.

The Spartans are going to look different this fall, but will they be better than last year? Only time will tell.

