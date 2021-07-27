State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode LIV: Football

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU football.

Since Josiah Price left East Lansing, Michigan State has struggled to maintain consistency at the tight end position.

At 6-foot-4 and 248-pounds, Price is the all-time leader among tight ends for the most touchdown catches in program history. And when you compare his numbers to last season, the production isn't even close the same. MSU's tight ends combined for 22 receptions, 234 yards, and no touchdowns (aside from a rushing TD courtesy of Tyler Hunt).

Matt Dotson led the Spartans with nine receptions for 107 yards, and with an extra year of eligibility on the table due to COVID-19, many thought he would return. However, it appears Dotson's college career is over as he wasn't on the spring roster, nor is he listed on the preseason roster.

So, where does Michigan State go from here? The Spartans still have Trenton Gillison, a former four-star prospect, Adam Berghorst, Tyler Hunt, and now Maliq Carr, a Purdue transfer and newly minted tight end for MSU.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking Michigan State news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1