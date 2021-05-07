State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU football.

Entering the 2021 NFL Draft, Michigan State featured three prospects in cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle Naquan Jones, and linebacker Antjuan Simmons.

Brown was the most likely candidate to be selected by a pro team but to no avail. For the first time in eight decades, the Spartans didn't have a single-player taken in the draft.

However, Brown signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, and Jones landed in Tennessee, continuing a trend of Spartans becoming Titans, also as a UDFA.

In this week's episode, we recap MSU's draft woes and much more:

NFL Draft recap

Michigan State's 80-year streak coming to an end

Is this the final nail in Mark Dantonio's legacy?

The Spartans draft prospects

What happened with Shakur Brown?

Where does Mel Tucker go from here?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1