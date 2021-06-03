State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLV: Football

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU football.

With spring ball over and Michigan State's summer program underway, it's time to evaluate the Spartan position groups.

First, Schopp and Carpenter Sr. talk about MSU's wide receivers and how they will fare this fall.

As Michigan State gets closer to kicking off against Northwestern, it's clear Jalen Nailor, and Jayden Reed will be starters, but who fills out the rest of the rotation?

At the spring game, Terry Locket Jr. received plenty of first-team reps. He's an athletic and speedy receiver; however, plenty of players will compete, including Tre Mosley, Montorie Foster, CJ Hayes, Ian Stewart, and Cade McDonald.

Not to mention Maliq Carr (Purdue) and Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville), two wideouts Mel Tucker picked up from the transfer portal.

In today's episode, we discuss MSU's wide receivers, the depth of the position, and much more:

Who will be the starting wideouts this fall?

Schopp evaluates the position and talks about the depth.

Who starts alongside Nailor and Reed?

