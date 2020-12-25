State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXIV

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, MI – The college football season is coming to an end.

Michigan State announced it would not accept an invitation for a bowl game, effectively ending their season.

"We have decided as a program that the best decision for our team is to prepare for the 2021 season. I'm proud of the players for the way they handled themselves during this difficult and challenging year," MSU coach Mel Tucker said. "They endured a season unlike any we have had before and worked hard to remain diligent in following all of our safety protocols," said Tucker. "Our players have been on campus since re-arriving in June and deserve the chance to go home and take some time away from football."

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU football.

The longtime contributor doesn't think Michigan State can compete in the Big Ten East until the offensive line improves.

For Schopp, it begins upfront, and right now, the Spartans need to revamp an o-line that failed to provide a push the majority of the year.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1