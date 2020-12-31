State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXV

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

East Lansing, MI – The college basketball season is heating up, but Michigan State is cooling off.

MSU is 0-3 within the Big Ten for the first time in nearly two decades and struggles to replace two stars in Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr.

Tom Izzo, entering his 26th year, had this to say after an 81-56 loss at Minnesota:

"I have no problem with our defense; it was our offense, trying to maneuver some people around and give some people a chance," Izzo told reporters during the postgame presser. "I tried to get Rocket (Watts) off the point (guard) because that's what he kind of wanted. We struggled … but in general, we had open shots."

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

Our longtime contributor is looking for Izzo to make a change to the starting lineup.

Schopp believes it is essential for Foster Loyer, Rocket Watts, and Malik Hall to start.

From there, it's who gels with those three the best, whether it's Joey Hauser, Aaron Henry, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham Jr., Gabe Brown, etc.

