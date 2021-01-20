State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXVIII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball is in trouble, but not just because of wins and losses.

Monday afternoon, MSU coach Tom Izzo announced the postponement of Saturday's matchup against Illinois.

It's the third game in a row and the fourth this season, including Virginia's cancelation.

"First and foremost, I talked to Brad Underwood today ... and following the advice of our medical personnel and theirs (Illinois) and the safety of our student-athletes, we will be postponing that game ... we've had three more positives," Izzo told reporters in a videoconference.

Last week Michigan State had three players test positive for COVID-19 featuring Mady Sissoko, Steven Izzo, and fifth-year senior Joshua Langford.

Per the conference, each individual will quarantine and be unable to compete for a total of 17 days.

Freshman walk-on Davis Smith and two staff members, who remained nameless, tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

However, MSU is not in the middle of a shutdown, as the program is hopeful one-on-one and small group workouts will continue.

"As of right now, they'll be no shutdown here," said Izzo. "I can't even call it a pause. We had to postpone a couple of games for the safety and wellbeing of our players and of the players on the other team."

