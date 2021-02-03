Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXX

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.
East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball has lost four games in a row for the first time since 2007. 

However, Tuesday night, MSU looked like a different team, playing with high energy and a mental/physical toughness we hadn't seen in quite some time.  

"We had some many spurts in the game where we were playing really well," fifth-year senior Joshua Langford told reporters. "Give credit to Iowa, they are a great team, but at the end of the day, I think we still kind of shot ourselves in the foot."

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball, and the two are on opposite ends of the spectrum. 

Schopp, a longtime contributor, doesn't see a path for the Spartans to make the NCAA Tournament, ending a 22-year streak. 

Whereas Carpenter thinks head coach Tom Izzo deserves the benefit of the doubt until he doesn't.  

Michigan State travels home after the long road trip and is scheduled to face Nebraska Saturday night. 

