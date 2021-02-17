Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball's NCAA Tournament streak is in jeopardy. 

The Spartans are getting further and further away from their postseason hopes following back-to-back losses to Iowa and Purdue. 

MSU fell to 4-9 in conference play Tuesday night after the Boilermakers dominated the painted area with 48 points (75 overall). 

Trevion Williams, Purdue's star big man, had his way down low, scoring 28 points on 21 attempts while grabbing six rebounds, dishing three assists, and blocking one shot.  

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball. 

Michigan State will travel to Indiana next prior to facing Illinois and Ohio State at home. 

There isn't a clear path to the big dance anymore unless MSU pulls off a miracle run and makes some noise in the Big Ten Tournament.  

Both Carpenter Sr. and Schopp remain on opposite sides of Michigan State's postseason chances, but either way, the fact remains, there aren't many games left. 

Plus, games against Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland won't be easy. 

It's a long road, but can Izzo help his team regroup in time for March?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

