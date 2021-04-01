Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXIX

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball's offseason is in full swing. 

As of Monday afternoon, two Spartan guards are officially in the transfer portal. 

Rocket Watts and Jack Hoiberg placed their names in the portal, expressing interest in leaving MSU. 

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for Michigan State. 

After a down year, roster attrition isn't surprising, and individuals entering the portal will likely continue. 

"The way we live our lives and how we operate were drastically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year. Even under normal circumstances, making a change like we did this year with Rocket would have been challenging," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said. "In preparation for last season, we had asked Rocket to take on a new role. 

"It's the type of position change where a spring, summer, and fall of practice would have been extremely beneficial for him. Unfortunately, the pandemic created circumstances beyond anyone's control. As a result, he didn't get the necessary practice time, which put him in a difficult and challenging situation."

