State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXVI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State men's basketball has earned a berth to its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament, extending the longest streak in Big Ten history. 

However, it's not just a conference record; it's also the fourth-longest in NCAA history, trailing only Kansas (31, 1990-2021), North Carolina (27, 1975-2001), and Duke (24, 1996-2019). 

MSU will face UCLA in the First Four on March 18, at 9:57 p.m. 

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball. 

"Was I surprised? Yeah, I was surprised," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo told reporters after Selection Sunday. "I'm not disappointed because I've been through so much here over the years."

The Spartans are 4-6 all-time against UCLA but have won the previous two matchups, including a 75-62 victory over the Bruins last season. 

In 2011, the only other contest in March Madness, a No. 7 seeded UCLA knocked off No. 10 Michigan State, 76-78. 

"I can't think of a team that's more prepared to play one-day preps back-to-back-to-back more than we are," Izzo said. "I'm happy for the players. I'm happy for the former players who set the standards here."

