State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXVI

EAST LANSING – Michigan State men's basketball has earned a berth to its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament, extending the longest streak in Big Ten history.

However, it's not just a conference record; it's also the fourth-longest in NCAA history, trailing only Kansas (31, 1990-2021), North Carolina (27, 1975-2001), and Duke (24, 1996-2019).

MSU will face UCLA in the First Four on March 18, at 9:57 p.m.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

"Was I surprised? Yeah, I was surprised," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo told reporters after Selection Sunday. "I'm not disappointed because I've been through so much here over the years."

The Spartans are 4-6 all-time against UCLA but have won the previous two matchups, including a 75-62 victory over the Bruins last season.

In 2011, the only other contest in March Madness, a No. 7 seeded UCLA knocked off No. 10 Michigan State, 76-78.

"I can't think of a team that's more prepared to play one-day preps back-to-back-to-back more than we are," Izzo said. "I'm happy for the players. I'm happy for the former players who set the standards here."

