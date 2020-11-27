The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode I

In the first episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State returns to action this weekend against Northwestern, searching for redemption following two bad losses to Iowa and Indiana.

The Spartans didn't travel to Maryland due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but they did take advantage of the bye week.

"We came back Friday with a walk-through focused on Northwestern," Mel Tucker said. "Then we came in Saturday and had a spiders practice which is basically shorts and helmets – it had a Northwestern emphasis … Sunday was a mandatory day, but it was more of a recovery day."

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss the state of MSU football, plus a little basketball.

As of now, it's difficult to see a path to victory this weekend for the Spartans, especially with such a talented Wildcat defense and a not so good MSU offense.

However, Tucker is right where we expected him to be thanks to a late retirement by Mark Dantonio, he was immediately placed behind the eight-ball, and it's showing on the field.

