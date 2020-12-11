The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode II

In the second episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football (2-4) travels to Happy Valley on Saturday, Dec. 12, to face the Nittany Lions.

It will be the 25th battle for the Land Grant Trophy, a series Penn State leads 15-9.

The Spartans are coming off a brutal 52-12 beatdown courtesy of Ohio State.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss the state of MSU football.

With one game left, MSU searches for redemption, but what are Mel Tucker's plans following the season?

He's been adamant about using the transfer portal, and with a quarterback competition plus the addition of Hampton Fay, who will be under center in 2021?

Moberg believes if it's between Rocky Lombardi, Payton Thorne, Fay, or a prospect from the portal, the latter is more likely.

However, the more relevant question remains; does Tucker plan to use Thorne this weekend against Penn State?

At this point in the season, it makes sense to look elsewhere, we've seen what the Iowa native can do, and it's not enough.

