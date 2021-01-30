The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode IX

In the ninth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football is making noise in January concerning its coaching staff.

Mel Tucker promoted two coaches within the Spartan program, including Chris Kapilovic (now assistant head coach) and Travares Tillman, who will coach the cornerbacks.

After 14 years, Mike Tressel left East Lansing, becoming Cincinnati's new defensive coordinator, which opened the door for Tillman.

"Mike Tressel is a tireless worker who put his heart and soul into the Michigan State football program the past 14 seasons," said Tucker. "I want to thank him for all of his contributions to Spartan football and helping build one of the best defenses in the country.

"I first had a chance to get to know Mike during our time at Ohio State coaching the defensive backs, where we won a National Championship together, and I was really excited he was able to be a part of our coaching staff during my first season back at Michigan State. He is a tremendous coach with a wealth of football knowledge. I wish Mike well during his next opportunity as the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati."

In light of his promotion, Harlon Barnett has been named Michigan State's secondary coach.

