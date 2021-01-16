The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode VII

In the seventh episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball regrouped following an unexpected 0-3 start to Big Ten play and came roaring back, winning two in a row with a 17-point lead over Purdue.

Yet, the comeback wasn't meant to be.

The Spartans disappeared on offense down the stretch, turned it over, and missed free throws, resulting in a last-second loss.

By now, fans expected some of the questions surrounding MSU to have answers, but Michigan State postponed two games against Iowa and Indiana due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Wednesday, Tom Izzo announced Mady Sissoko and his son, Steven Izzo, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I feel so comfortable that me, my son, and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I'm really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves," said Izzo. "This virus does not discriminate, and I can't emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands, and follow protocols."

As of now, no decisions beyond Jan. 17 have been made, meaning MSU is still scheduled to host Illinois on Jan. 23.

