Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode VIII

In the eighth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – It's been 15 days since Michigan State lost 55-54 in the final seconds against Purdue. 

An absolutely brutal loss was followed up with three games versus Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois being postponed due to COVID-19 issues. 

Since the Boilermakers beat MSU, the Spartans have had six individuals test positive for the virus, including freshman forward Mady Sissoko, sophomore guard Steven Izzo, fifth-year senior Joshua Langford, and freshman walk-on Davis Smith, along with two staffers (Tum Tum Nairn, Marshall Repp). 

In this episode, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss what's next for Michigan State athletics. 

MSU wants to play, albeit in the safest way possible, but Tom Izzo isn't worried about regular season games; he's more concerned with the NCAA Tournament. 

However, Izzo believes following the guidelines presented to them via medical staff/teams will be enough to crown a champion in 2021. 

"I feel like if we continue to do what we're supposed to do, the protocol that's been set, and we can get more people around us to do the same thing, I think our chances improve a lot," said Izzo. "And I do think we get through the season, and I do think we'll have a championship, and I do think we'll be playing games."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15400206_168390101_lowres
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode VIII

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Three-Star DT CJ Doggette Jr. Lists Michigan State in Top-6 Schools

USATSI_15411316_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXVIII

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

MSU Football: Tucker Confirms Matt Allen Returning for Sixth Year

USATSI_12476603_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Offers '22 Three-Star PF Jai Smith

USATSI_11479550_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '22 Four-Star WR Armani Winfield

USATSI_15304924_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: Mel Tucker, the Transfer Portal, and Michigan State Football

USATSI_15400217_168390101_lowres
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXVIII