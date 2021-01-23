The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode VIII

In the eighth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

East Lansing, MI – It's been 15 days since Michigan State lost 55-54 in the final seconds against Purdue.

An absolutely brutal loss was followed up with three games versus Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois being postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Since the Boilermakers beat MSU, the Spartans have had six individuals test positive for the virus, including freshman forward Mady Sissoko, sophomore guard Steven Izzo, fifth-year senior Joshua Langford, and freshman walk-on Davis Smith, along with two staffers (Tum Tum Nairn, Marshall Repp).

In this episode, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss what's next for Michigan State athletics.

MSU wants to play, albeit in the safest way possible, but Tom Izzo isn't worried about regular season games; he's more concerned with the NCAA Tournament.

However, Izzo believes following the guidelines presented to them via medical staff/teams will be enough to crown a champion in 2021.

"I feel like if we continue to do what we're supposed to do, the protocol that's been set, and we can get more people around us to do the same thing, I think our chances improve a lot," said Izzo. "And I do think we get through the season, and I do think we'll have a championship, and I do think we'll be playing games."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1