The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode X

In the tenth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball is preparing to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon.

The last time out, MSU narrowly defeated Penn State, 60-58, to improve their overall record to 10-7 and 4-7 within the Big Ten.

"I'm proud of our guys for the way we competed for 40 minutes. It wasn't 39 minutes of competing or 39 minutes and 30 seconds. It was 40 minutes of competing," junior captain Aaron Henry said. "And that's what that's what got us the win."

Michigan State will need to compete for 40-minutes to stand a chance against Iowa.

There's no denying the Hawkeyes have slowed down since the beginning of the year, but they will pose a significant challenge to MSU.

"This is where we have to grow; it is where we have to get better. This is what I've been talking about, you know, to our team in the media, just another step," said Henry. "I feel like we still have a lot of room to grow, but I'm happy. But I'm not satisfied; we got a big game this weekend."

