The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XI

In the eleventh episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming off a critical win over Indiana on Tuesday. 

The Spartans are fatigued, there's no denying it, but Aaron Henry and Joshua Langford continue to carry MSU.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss March Madness, Tom Izzo, Archie Miller, and more. 

Henry has averaged 37 minutes per game in the previous five contests, whereas Langford is closing in on 35 during that span. 

But none of it matters. It's officially rivalry week, and Michigan State plays the Wolverines in back-to-back games, closing out the regular season and competing against three top-5 teams in 12 days. 

However, defeating Indiana allows Michigan State to tip-off inside the Crisler Center pressure-free. 

MSU is firmly on the bubble and in the field of 68 depending on where you look, but the fact remains: 1-2 more wins can seal the deal. And in my opinion, beating Michigan once automatically sends the Spartans dancing. 

Doing so would probably eliminate any chance MSU had of being in a play-in game to kick off the Madness. 

