The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XIX

In the nineteenth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's run of having at least one player selected in the NFL Draft is officially over.

The 80-year streak, which began in 1941, came to an end as no one took a chance on cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle Naquan Jones, and linebacker Antjuan Simmons.

Though, Brown and Jones signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agents.

Heading into the draft, MSU had the third-longest draft streak in the nation behind USC and Michigan. The Trojans and Wolverines extended their streaks to 83 consecutive years.

In addition, the Spartans were one of only two Big Ten teams without a player selected this year, alongside Rutgers. There were ten B1G squads with multiple picks (Ohio State led the way with 10).

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg discuss Mark Dantonio's legacy, the streak coming to an end, Mel Tucker's recruiting style, his ability to connect with prospects, and his presence on social media.

