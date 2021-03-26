Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XV

In the fifteenth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.
EAST LANSING – It wasn't the greatest year for Michigan State basketball. 

It was a season filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. 

The Spartans finished 15-13 overall with a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play, and thanks to a miraculous run, MSU received an NCAA Tournament berth. 

However, it was short-lived as Michigan State lost to UCLA in the First Four and didn't advance to the Round of 64 for the first time in two decades. 

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and deputy editor McLain Moberg break down the 2020-21 season as a whole. 

There are tons of questions surrounding Michigan State and Tom Izzo entering this offseason. 

Will the staff turn things around and reshape its roster, much like MSU coach Mel Tucker did?

That means recruiting through the transfer portal, most likely for a veteran point guard and maybe even another big man. 

It means Pierre Brooks, Jaden Akins, and Max Christie could receive significant playing time as freshmen. 

Either way, with Joshua Langford gone and Aaron Henry quite possibly looking towards the NBA, plus a few athletes who may enter the portal, this will be a very different team next year. 

